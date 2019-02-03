Trump: People Are ‘Dying All Over the Country’ Because of Nancy Pelosi (VIDEO)

In a preview clip of an interview that will air Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” President Donald Trump blamed “people dying all over the country” on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Trump said, “Well, I think that she was very rigid — which I would expect — but I think she’s very bad for our country. She knows that you need a barrier. She knows that we need border security. She wanted to win a political point. I happen to think it’s very bad politics because basically, she wants open borders. She doesn’t mind human trafficking or she wouldn’t do this.” – READ MORE