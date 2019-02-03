House Dems to Hold Hearing on Bill Requiring Release of Trump’s Taxes

The Democrat-controlled House Ways And Means Oversight Subcommittee Is Holding A Hearing On Thursday To Look At A Bill That Would Require President Trump To Release His Tax Returns, It Announced Earlier This Week.

The hearing is part of Democrats’ efforts to investigate the Trump administration and obtain the president’s tax returns after gaining control of the House in November.

The hearing will look at a bill proposed by Democrat Reps. Anna Eshoo (CA) and Bill Pascrell (NJ) that would require sitting presidents and vice presidents, and candidates of major parties, to publicly disclose their ten most recent federal income tax returns.

This hearing would be the Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee’s first hearing. The subcommittee is chaired by Rep. John Lewis (D-GA).

Eshoo and Pascrell said in a joint statement that the hearing is a “welcome sign that transparency remains a central focus of our new Congress.” – READ MORE