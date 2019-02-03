WATCH: CBS rejects pro-flag, anti-Kaepernick ‘Just Stand’ Super Bowl ad

A veteran-owned apparel company’s pro-flag Super Bowl TV ad that punches back at Nike’s promotion of Colin Kaepernick and his national anthem protests has been rejected by CBS.

According to the firm, Nine Line Apparel, CBS was apparently not satisfied the firm could pay for the 45-second ad, despite having annual revenues of $25 million. A spokesman for Nine Line charged that CBS didn’t like the ad’s content.

The ad features soldiers, first responders, and images of military graves decorated with American flags and gives credit to them for protecting the rights of those like Kaepernick to protest.

It appears to open up where the ad Kaepernick narrated and starred in ended.

Nike's minutelong ad, which debuted at the beginning of the 2018 NFL season to great fanfare and controversy, shows Kaepernick at the end saying, "So don't ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they are crazy enough."