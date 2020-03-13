Trump: Pelosi’s Coronavirus Bill Stuffed with Unrelated ‘Goodies’ for Democrats

President Donald Trump said he did not support the proposed emergency funding bill by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released on Wednesday night to fight the coronavirus.

When asked by reporters if he supported the bill, Trump replied, “No, because there are things that are in there that have nothing to do with what we are talking about.”

Pelosi and House Democrats rushed to release a bill on Wednesday night at 11:00 p.m. that was about 124 pages long. The bill did not address issues that the president asked for, including a payroll tax cut. But Trump indicated that Democrats were using the crisis to push through partisan proposals.

“It’s not a way for them to get some of the goodies that they haven’t been able to get for the past 25 years,” Trump said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --