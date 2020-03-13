‘Buy American!’ President Trump To Sign Executive Order Ending Reliance On Chinese Medical Supplies

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday “insisting on American-made medical supplies and pharmaceuticals in response to the coronavirus outbreak,” according to Fox News.

He will also direct his cabinet to improve the availability of industrial single-use face masks and general-use respirators to health care professionals who have, in recent days, had to rely on commercially available face masks or resort to re-using masks that are supposed to be for one-time use only. The measure comes, Becker’s Hospital Review reports, “as health systems around the country grapple with dwindling supplies of protective N95 face masks, which filter out about 95 percent of all airborne particles.”

“President Trump is focused on the health of the American people, and so his administration has taken action to provide protection to manufacturers that will enable production of millions of additional masks for our healthcare providers,” a memo from the White House, released following the president’s address from the Oval Office Wednesday night, read.

Although details of the executive order are scarce, Sen. Marco Rubio told Fox News that the measure is “a very strong first step toward increasing domestic production by enforcing Buy American requirements for pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, as well as fast-tracking approval” from the Federal Food and Drug Administration for coronavirus tests, treatments, medications, and other assorted needs. – READ MORE

