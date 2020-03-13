CA Dem Who Owes $145,000 in Back Taxes Blocks Tax Lien Disclosure Bill

A California Democrat who owes nearly $145,000 in unpaid federal income taxes voted on Wednesday to block a bill requiring members of Congress to disclose tax liens.

The IRS filed a tax lien against Rep. T.J. Cox (D., Calif.) in January, listing nearly $87,000 and $57,000 in unpaid federal income taxes from 2016 and 2017, respectively. The congressman on Wednesday voted to block legislation that would force politicians to reveal such liens in congressional financial disclosures. The bill would also garnish federal wages from elected officials until the debt is resolved.

The vote comes as Cox faces a tough reelection fight in 2020 against former California Republican representative David Valadao, who Cox defeated by less than 1 point in the closest congressional race of 2018. While election observers, including the Cook Political Report, rate the 21st Congressional District as “lean Democratic,” Republicans have seen positive signs that they will be able to flip the district following the March primary. California has open primaries in which the two candidates with the most votes, regardless of party, face off in the general election. Valadao received 53 percent of the primary vote, compared with Cox’s 36 percent.

The Valadao campaign rebuked Cox for his vote in a comment to the Washington Free Beacon, accusing the Democrat of prioritizing his bank account over his official duties. – READ MORE

