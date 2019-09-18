Trump Orders New Sanctions Against Iran After Saudi Oil Attacks

President Trump on Wednesday said he has ordered the Treasury Department to “substantially increase” sanctions on Iran after drone attacks on two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

“I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

It was not immediately clear exactly what he instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to do. The U.S. has long had punitive sanctions in place against Iran.

Trump’s move comes after drone strikes on Saturday that severely damaged a crude-processing plant and oil field in Saudi Arabia, which is the largest in the world. The U.S. and the Saudis have accused Iran of perpetrating the attacks. – READ MORE