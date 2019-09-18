CNN’s Lemon Berates Dem Rep Over Lewandowski Hearing (VIDEO)

CNN host Don Lemon on Tuesday night berated House Judiciary Committee Democrats for being unprepared for the testimony of Corey Lewandowski, the first campaign manager of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Lemon was speaking with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md.) when he unleashed on the House Democrats participating in the hearing.

“They make you look bad, they make Democrats, or maybe Democrats are making themselves look bad. It was bad. You guys had — this was bad. This was bad,” Lemon said.

Raskin, who serves on the committee, attempted to defend his colleagues by saying he didn’t know whether Lemon saw the end of the hearing. Lemon said he did, and knew Raskin was referring to Barry Berke, Judiciary Committee Democrats’ consultant attorney, grilling Lewandowski during a cross-examination. – READ MORE