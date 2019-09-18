Pelosi comes out against ‘Medicare-for-all,’ tells 2020 Democrats to follow ObamaCare blueprint

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came out against the much-touted “Medicare-for-all” proposal from 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and said the party’s candidates should seek to emulate ObamaCare, in order to achieve universal health coverage.

Pelosi appeared on CNBC’s “Mad Money” Tuesday and was asked by host Jim Cramer what direction the party should take with regard to spending and health care.

“We think the right path is the Affordable Care Act,” Pelosi replied. “And that is a path to healthcare for all Americans.”

Pelosi said Democrats can focus on more expansive government options after they win back the White House and control of Congress but should temper their expectations in the meantime.

“I always say to people, when we win we can put everything on the table and see what it means in terms of benefits for the consumer, cost to them, and costs to business, to corporate America, which is paying a lot of their price, as well as cost to the federal government and local government,” she said. – READ MORE