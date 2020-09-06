Trump orders defunding of ‘un-American propaganda’ teaching white privilege and critical race theory at federal agencies

The Trump administration plans to ban training programs at government agencies that teach that the United States is inherently racist, including concepts of “white privilege” and “critical race theory.”

The announcement was made in a memorandum released late Friday by Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“The President has directed me to ensure that Federal agencies cease and desist from using taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive, un-American propaganda training sessions,” the memo read.

“Accordingly, to that end, the Office of Management and Budget will shortly issue more detailed guidance on implementing the President’s directive,” he continued.

“In the meantime, all agencies are directed to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on ‘critical race theory,’ ‘white privilege,’ or any training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil,” the memo read. “In addition, all agencies should begin to identify all available avenues within the law to cancel any such contracts and/or to divert Federal dollars away from these un-American propaganda training sessions.” – READ MORE

