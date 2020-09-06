Kamala Harris: Biden Could Lose Because of Russian Interference

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said on Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union” that Russian election meddling could cause Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to lose the 2020 election.

Host Dana Bash said, “I want to ask about Russia. The Department of Homeland Security bulletin said that Russia is trying to amplify claims that mail-in voting will lead to widespread voting fraud and undermine the public’s trust in the upcoming election. Are you worried that Russian interference could cost you the election?”

Harris said, “I am clear that Russia interfered in the election of the president of the United States in 2016. I serve on the Senate Intelligence Committee. We have published detailed reports about exactly what we believe happened. And I do believe that there will be foreign interference in the 2020 election and that Russia will be at the front of the line.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --