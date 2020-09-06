Hair salon had to remove job ad for ‘happy’ stylist because it is ‘discriminatory’ against unhappy people

A hair salon says it was told by a job center it couldn’t run an advertisement recruiting a “happy” stylist because the word is “discriminatory” against unhappy people.

Alison Birch listed a job ad looking for a part-time qualified hairdresser at her AJ’s Unisex Hair Salon in Stroud, England,.

The position called for someone with five years’ experience of working in a salon, who is “confident in barbering as well as all aspects of hairdressing.”

And the advertisement stated, “This is a busy, friendly, small salon, so only happy, friendly stylists need apply.”

But on Wednesday, Birch says she received a call from her local job center informing her they could not run her ad because the word “happy” is considered “discriminatory.”

Birch claims the job center told her that the advertisement may make some people feel they cannot apply if they do not consider themselves to be a “happy” person.

Birch shared the conversation she had with the job center on the salon’s Facebook page.

She claims the man at the job center said to her: “I’m sorry, but the word happy is a discriminatory word and we aren’t allowed to use it, as somebody who is not happy will be discriminated against.” – READ MORE

