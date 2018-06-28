Trump on Crowley’s loss: He should have been ‘nicer’ to me

President Trump on Tuesday weighed in on the shocking defeat of a longtime New York Democrat who lost his primary to a progressive challenger.

Trump tweeted Tuesday night that Rep. Joseph Crowley (N.Y.), the No. 4 House Democrat and chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, was a “big Trump hater” and should have been “nicer” and “more respectful” to him.

“Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President!” Trump wrote.

Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election. In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening. Perhaps he should have been nicer, and more respectful, to his President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

In a second tweet, the president mocked Democrats as being in “turmoil,” claiming that elections across the country, including Crowley’s defeat, played into his prediction of a “red wave” of GOP support in November.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1