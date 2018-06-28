Jeffrey Toobin predicts ‘abortion will be illegal’ in 20 states soon after Kennedy retires

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin predicted that abortion would soon be illegal in many states within months of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement.

Anthony Kennedy is retiring. Abortion will be illegal in twenty states in 18 months. #SCOTUS — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 27, 2018

Toobin elaborated on his point during a CNN appearance shortly after his tweet.

“You’re going to see 20 states pass laws banning abortion outright,” Toobin said. “Because they know there are going to be five votes on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

“And abortion will be illegal in a significant part of the United States in 18 months, and there is no doubt about that,” he added. – READ MORE

