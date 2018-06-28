True Pundit

Politics TV

Schumer: ‘Height of hypocrisy’ to vote on Supreme Court nominee this year (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) said Wednesday that it would be the “height of hypocrisy” for Republicans to vote on a nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy before the November midterm elections.

Schumer said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should show consistency and respect for his own precedent by delaying Senate confirmation proceedings for Kennedy’s successor until 2019, when a new Congress is seated.

“Millions of people are just months away from determining the senators who should vote to confirm or reject the president’s nominee and their voices deserve to be heard,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

He said “anything by that would be the absolute height of hypocrisy.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Schumer: 'Height of hypocrisy' to vote on Supreme Court nominee this year
Schumer: 'Height of hypocrisy' to vote on Supreme Court nominee this year

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the Senate would vote this fall on a nominee.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: