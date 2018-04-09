True Pundit

Trump: Oakland Mayor Guilty of ‘Obstruction of Justice’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Thursday in West Virginia during a roundtable on tax reform, President Donald Trump accused Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf of being guilty of “obstruction of justice” for warning illegal immigrants about a raid by federal deportation officers last February.

Trump said, “If you look in California and see what is happening, it is an incredible phenomenon because sanctuary cities, it is the worst. It is the city to protect a lot of people who are bad people.” – READ MORE

