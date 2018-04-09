Trump: Oakland Mayor Guilty of ‘Obstruction of Justice’ (VIDEO)

Thursday in West Virginia during a roundtable on tax reform, President Donald Trump accused Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf of being guilty of “obstruction of justice” for warning illegal immigrants about a raid by federal deportation officers last February.

Pres. Trump says Oakland mayor guilty of “obstruction of justice” for warning of raid by federal deportation officers last month. “Something should happen there. And it hasn’t and I don’t know why it hasn’t.” pic.twitter.com/u1ltDn2aJE — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 5, 2018

Trump said, “If you look in California and see what is happening, it is an incredible phenomenon because sanctuary cities, it is the worst. It is the city to protect a lot of people who are bad people.” – READ MORE

