Jim Mattis: ‘I don’t rule out anything’ in US response to Syria

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday morning that a U.S. response was possible to the Syrian regime’s reported chemical weapons attack over the weekend.

“I don’t rule out anything right now,” Mattis told reporters during a meeting with a Qatar official at the Pentagon.

“The first thing we have to look at is why are chemical weapons still being used at all when Russia was the framework guarantor of removing all the chemical weapons,” he said. “And so, working with our allies and our partners from NATO to Qatar and elsewhere, we are going to address this issue.” – READ MORE

