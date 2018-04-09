Entertainment Politics TV
Seth Meyers Makes Sex Joke About Melania Trump — Is This Appropriate? (VIDEO)
Late night host Seth Meyers made a joke about Donald and Melania Trump’s sex life Thursday.
“The lawyer for adult film star stormy Daniels said in a new interview that Daniels can describe President Trump’s genitalia in great detail.”
“Though frankly, I’d be a lot more surprised if Melania can,” he added. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Late night host Seth Meyers made a joke about Donald and Melania Trump's sex life Thursday. WATCH: "The lawyer for adult film star stormy Daniels said in a new interview that Daniels can describe Pres
The Daily Caller