Seth Meyers Makes Sex Joke About Melania Trump — Is This Appropriate? (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Late night host Seth Meyers made a joke about Donald and Melania Trump’s sex life Thursday.

“The lawyer for adult film star stormy Daniels said in a new interview that Daniels can describe President Trump’s genitalia in great detail.”

“Though frankly, I’d be a lot more surprised if Melania can,” he added. – READ MORE

Late night host Seth Meyers made a joke about Donald and Melania Trump's sex life Thursday.

