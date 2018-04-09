Seth Meyers Makes Sex Joke About Melania Trump — Is This Appropriate? (VIDEO)

Late night host Seth Meyers made a joke about Donald and Melania Trump’s sex life Thursday.

“The lawyer for adult film star stormy Daniels said in a new interview that Daniels can describe President Trump’s genitalia in great detail.”

“Though frankly, I’d be a lot more surprised if Melania can,” he added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1