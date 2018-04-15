Trump Nominates First Black Woman to Serve at Brigadier General Rank

If Confirmed, Marine Corps Colonel Lorna M. Mahlock Will Be The First Black Woman To Attain One Of The Highest Military Positions In The World.

According to a press release regarding her nomination released by the Department of Defense, Mahlock is currently serving as the deputy director of Operations, Plans, Policies, and Operations Directorate, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, DC. Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced the historic nomination on Tuesday, March 10. – READ MORE

