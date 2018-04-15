Father of Slain Parkland Student Rejects Shooter’s Money, Wants 10 Minutes Alone in a Room With Him

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, would rather have 10 minutes alone with suspect Nikolas Cruz than his money.

ABC News reported Cruz’s attorneys told a judge Wednesday that he wants the inheritance from his late mother’s estate to go to victims’ families or an organization that can help the community heal.

However, Pollack rejected Cruz’s offer and asked for something more valuable to him than money.

“I don’t want none of his money. I’d rather be alone in a room with him for 10 minutes,” he told ABC News. “If he wants to give that, that’s better than any money he could give me.”

He explained that no amount of money will bring back his 18-year-old daughter and said, “When I buried my kid, I buried a good part of me with her.”

Pollack isn’t alone in his opinion, either. Patricia Padauy — whose son, Joaquin, was killed — said she doesn’t want a “dime” from Cruz. – READ MORE

