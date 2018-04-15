Haley: Pictures of dead children in Syria chemical attack ‘not fake news’

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) Nikki Haley accused Russia on Saturday of orchestrating an aggressive disinformation campaign following a suspected chemical weapons strike in Syria, but insisted that Moscow could not cover up the attack.

“We can all see that a Russia disinformation campaign is in full force this morning,” Haley said at a U.N. Security Council meeting after retaliatory U.S.-led strikes in Syria. “But Russia’s desperate attempts at deflection cannot change the facts.”

“The pictures of dead children were not fake news,” she added. “They were the result of the Syrian regime’s barbaric inhumanity. And they were the result of the regime and Russia’s failure to live up to their international commitments to remove all chemical weapons from Syria.”

Haley’s comments came hours after President Trump, in concert with the United Kingdom and France, launched “precision strikes” on targets in Syria believed to be associated with the country’s alleged chemical weapons program.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1