Trump: New Executive Order Would End Birthright Citizenship (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump said today that he is “very seriously” considering ending birthright citizenship–the law that allows anyone born into this country to automatically become a United States citizen. He told reporters that he would do so via an executive order, according to a report in the Daily Caller.

Currently, the Fourteenth Amendment allows any baby born in the country to receive American citizenship. The Amendment states citizenship is given to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States.” Many Trump supporters have noted that the law is regularly taken advantage of by immigrants, some of whom come to the country illegally just as they are about to give birth–knowing that their child will receive full citizenship.

During a 2018 interview with Axios, the president call the law “ridiculous” saying it “has to end.” He repeated the sentiment while speaking with reporters today.

He said, “We’re looking at that very seriously, birthright citizenship, where you have a baby on our land — you walk over the border and have a baby. Congratulations, the baby is now a U.S. citizen. We’re looking at it very, very seriously. I don’t know how you found that out, but that’s very good.We are looking at birthright citizenship very seriously. It’s frankly ridiculous.” – READ MORE