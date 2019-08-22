Philly Cop-Shooter Was Federal Informant

In the wake of last week’s Philadelphia shootout between alleged gunman Maurice Hill and police, US Attorney William McSwain was quick to blame Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner – who McSwain said promoted “a new culture of disrespect for law enforcement in this City.”

“It started with chants at the DA’s victory party – chants of “F*** the police” and “No good cops in a racist system,” wrote McSwain.

New documents obtained by The Appeal, however, reveal that Maurice Hill’s interactions with law enforcement began long before Krasner taking office.

The 36-year-old suspect in the shooting which left six officers wounded has been a federal informant for years.