Obamas Make Offer for Multimillion-Dollar Martha’s Vineyard Estate

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are in the process of purchasing a multimillion-dollar Martha’s Vineyard estate from Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, according to a report.

The former first family is currently in escrow for a 29-acre beachfront estate listed at $14,850,000. The Obamas were renting the house from Grousbeck, who donated $2,300 to Obama for America in 2008, over the summer and loved the property so much they expressed interest in purchasing it with a lower offer, according to TMZ.

The estate — incredible. It’s 29 beachfront acres. The main residence is just shy of 6,900 square feet. It has 7 bedrooms, so Sasha and Malia have a place to crash, along with several of their friends. It has the obligatory pool, an outdoor fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, vaulted ceilings and 2 guest wings. It has incredible views, especially while soaking in the second-floor balcony Jacuzzi.

The estate, which is listed by well-known local realtors Tom LeClair and Gerret Conover, is currently in escrow, but sources told TMZ the deal is going great so far. – READ MORE