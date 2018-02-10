Trump At The National Prayer Breakfast: ‘America Is A Nation Of Believers’

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast for the second time, President Trump stressed the importance of putting God at the center of the country, describing America as a “nation of believers.”

Unlike last year, where President Trump promised to repeal the Johnson Amendment — a provision in the tax code barring churches and nonprofits from endorsing political candidates — the president eschewed political promises in favor of highlighting the importance of faith.

“America is a nation of believers and together we are strengthened by the power of prayer,” Trump said.

The president made reference to America’s God-centered founding, such as the Declaration of Independence referencing God four times. He also noted how our currency boldly declares “In God We Trust” and how our Pledge of Allegiance states, “We are one nation, under God.” – READ MORE

One of the most reliable national pollsters, Rasmussen, which only polls Likely Voters and thus has proved more accurate in many of its political forecasts, currently shows Trump as having surpassed President Obama in overall approval at the the same point in his presidency. Here’s Rasmussen’s summary of its current tracking poll findings:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty percent (50%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 34% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 43% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -9.

Trump’s 48 – 53 is better than his predecessor’s approval numbers in the same poll at the same stage of his presidency. On February 8, 2010, Rasmussen found Obama at 46 – 54, 2 points lower in approval and 4 points higher in disapproval than Trump. Obama’s “strongly approve/disapprove” numbers were also worse: 26 – 41. – READ MORE

After a tremulous first year for the Trump administration, many in the press have been predicting a “blue wave” in November. Various polls have shown a deep blue polling preference in many swing districts over the past month. However, after Trump’s State of the Union speech, polls for Republicans have begun to stabilize.

5 POINTS!!! It's early, but Dems have to be a smidge worried about this:https://t.co/e05xjwY8os pic.twitter.com/c0qiTAtYTh — Micah Cohen (@micahcohen) February 6, 2018

This week, an aggregation of polling data from Five Thirty Eight showed a five-point drop in numbers for Democrats nationally since Christmas Day 2017. – READ MORE