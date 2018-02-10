INFIGHTING: Linda Sarsour Attacks Chuck Schumer For Being A White Man

Intersectionality infighting came to a boil on Wednesday at an anti-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., when pro-Muslim and stridently anti-Israel activist ​Linda Sarsour attacked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, for being a white male.

“I’m talking to Chuck Schumer. I’m tired of white men negotiating on the backs of people of color and communities like ours,” Sarsour said, referring to the Democrat negotiating the terms for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.

“We are not bargaining chips,” she added. “This is not a poker game.”

The rally, dubbed “A Day of Action Against Trump’s White Supremacy,” advocated for blanket amnesty for all illegal aliens in the U.S. and branded any opposition to such thought as racist. – READ MORE

Now that traitor Chelsea Manning has announced his candidacy for the United States Senate in Maryland (an announcement that changed the course of human history on Monday), super-American patriot Linda Sarsour has offered her endorsement, stunning those who regarded Sarsour as the iconic version of American patriotism.

If you are cool with Sheriff Arpaio running for Senate in Arizona but up in arms that Chelsea Manning is running in Maryland – you my friend are a HYPOCRITE. #GoChelsea — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) January 14, 2018

Sarsour has demonstrated some American sentiments of her own: appearing onstage with Rev. Jeremiah Wright (who once infamously cried, “God damn America”) at Louis Farrakhan’s #JusticeOrElse rally in 2015; perpetuating a bizarre conspiracy theory that the underwear bomber Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab was working with the CIA; asserting she was “hurt” by the way Saddam Hussein looked so disheveled on international television after being caught by American forces; and advocating for Sharia law. – READ MORE