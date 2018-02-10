Kathy Griffin Loses It — Accuses White House Chief of Staff John Kelly of Beating His Wife

Ever since Hollywood comedian Kathy Griffin held up a fake severed head of President Donald Trump and called it art, her career has been in tatters.

Unfortunately, when it comes to gross theatrics and character attacks, Griffin doesn’t seem to know when to quit.

Somebody might want to check how much under eye concealer make up John Kelly‘s wife wears. She will defend him to the death. Do not blame her. https://t.co/gMzEszSbXM — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) February 8, 2018

Thursday, Griffin floated a vile theory about White House chief of staff John Kelly. – READ MORE

