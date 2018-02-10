True Pundit

Kathy Griffin Loses It — Accuses White House Chief of Staff John Kelly of Beating His Wife

Posted on
Ever since Hollywood comedian Kathy Griffin held up a fake severed head of President Donald Trump and called it art, her career has been in tatters.

Unfortunately, when it comes to gross theatrics and character attacks, Griffin doesn’t seem to know when to quit.

Thursday, Griffin floated a vile theory about White House chief of staff John Kelly. – READ MORE

Photographer Tyler Shields has a plan to save Kathy Griffin’s career, insisting that the controversial picture will be good for her career in the long run.

TMZ interviewed Shields outside of the Los Angeles International Airport earlier this week, who has seen an increase in his personal sales since the picture of Griffin holding a bloodied President Donald Trump mask came out.

“I would say that sales and everything has been way crazier since then,” he said, even though Griffin’s career is not doing so well.

Shields admitted that “right now it’s bad business for her,” but was sure that “in the long run it might be better.”

“I think that she needs to do a full-blown feature-length documentary about this whole thing,” he suggested. “I don’t make documentaries, but I think that to see her side of it and to see other people’s side of it, I think it could be crazy.” – READ MORE

