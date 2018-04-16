True Pundit

Trump: My other lawyers are wondering if they’ll be raided

President Trump said on Sunday that his lawyers are wondering if they will also be subject to raids after the FBI raided his personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s office, home and hotel room last week.

Trump tweeted that “attorney client privilege is now a thing of the past” and said his lawyers are probably wondering when they will be raided.

The FBI raided Cohen’s office, home and hotel room on Monday, reportedly seizing documents and bank records about his dealings with the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, whom Cohen paid $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement concerning an alleged affair with Trump. – READ MORE

