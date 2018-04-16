Susan Collins: The Senate won’t confirm a replacement for Rod Rosenstein who will kill Russia probe

Maine Sen. Susan Collins promised the Senate would not confirm a replacement for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein if that individual would not commit to continuing the Russia investigation.

Collins, R-Maine, said on ABC’s “This Week” that if President Trump fires special counsel Robert Mueller and his boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, to end the Russia probe, the Senate won’t allow the investigation to stop.

“Only the deputy attorney general with fire him. That … investigation is still going to go on,” Collins said. “So, it would not spell the end of the investigation. If a new deputy attorney general were nominated by the president, I cannot imagine the Senate confirming that individual without a clear commitment to appoint a new independent counsel.” – READ MORE

