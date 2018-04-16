True Pundit

Albright: Trump’s ‘undemocratic instincts’ trouble me a lot (VIDEO)

Madeleine Albright, who served as secretary of State under former President Clinton, said that President Trump has “undemocratic instincts” that she finds troubling.

“I’m not calling him a fascist,” Albright — who recently wrote a book about fascism — told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday. “I’m saying that he is a president that has undemocratic instincts that trouble me a lot.”

Albright said the president’s instincts, such as thinking he is above the law, calling the press the enemy of the people and actively “exacerbating the differences that exist in our society,” make her concerned. – READ MORE

