Albright: Trump’s ‘undemocratic instincts’ trouble me a lot (VIDEO)

Madeleine Albright, who served as secretary of State under former President Clinton, said that President Trump has “undemocratic instincts” that she finds troubling.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright on President Trump: “I’m not calling him a fascist. I’m saying that he is a president that has undemocratic instincts that trouble me a lot” https://t.co/Q7uVRxP9Ew — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 15, 2018

“I’m not calling him a fascist,” Albright — who recently wrote a book about fascism — told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday. “I’m saying that he is a president that has undemocratic instincts that trouble me a lot.”

Albright said the president’s instincts, such as thinking he is above the law, calling the press the enemy of the people and actively “exacerbating the differences that exist in our society,” make her concerned. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1