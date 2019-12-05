Trump Mocks Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Nervous Fit’ After She Snaps at Reporter

President Donald Trump reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) angrily denying that she hates the president on Thursday, saying he doesn’t believe her claims of innocence.

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she ‘prays for the President.’ I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA?” the president wrote on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she “prays for the President.” I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

Earlier Thursday, Pelosi snapped at a reporter who questioned whether her “hatred” for the president prompted her decision to direct the House Judiciary Committee to begin drawing up articles of impeachment.

“I don’t hate anybody. I was raised in a Catholic house, we don’t hate anybody — not anybody in the world. So don’t you accuse me of any ,” Pelosi said, halting her exit from the room and returning to the podium. – READ MORE