CBS Correspondent: Dems Not Exhibiting ‘Minimum Standard of Fairness’ (VIDEO)

CBS White House correspondent Major Garrett on Wednesday said House Democrats were not exhibiting a “minimum standard of fairness” with their failure to question a law school professor summoned by Republicans for the impeachment hearings.

“It’s worth pointing out that as the public watches what just happened they would say, ‘Wait a minute, there was another constitutional scholar there also who disagrees, but never got a question,'” Garrett said on CBS’s Special Report.

Democrats should be asking the scholar, George Washington University’s Jonathan Turley, about his opposition to impeachment so there could be a “competing set of opinions,” Garrett said. – READ MORE