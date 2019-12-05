Piers Morgan Blasts European Leaders Mocking Trump: ‘Sniggering And B****ing Like Spiteful Little Mean Girls’

On Wednesday, Piers Morgan blasted the European leaders who mocked President Trump at a meeting for NATO leaders in Europe, snapping that they acted like “spiteful little Mean Girls.”

Morgan was referring to the hot-mic video clip showing French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte joking about Trump at Buckingham Palace.

In an op-ed for The Daily Mail, Morgan commenced by recalling the film “Mean Girls,” writing that he thought of the scene in which “Gretchen Wieners, one of the ghastly trio of vain, self-obsessed, sneaky, gossipy and gutless ‘Plastics’, cracks up during a Shakespeare class and launches into a bitter tirade.”

Morgan quoted the character wailing: Why should Caesar get to stomp around like a giant, while the rest of us try not to get smushed under his big feet? What’s so great about Caesar? Hmm. Brutus is just as cute as Caesar. Brutus is just as smart as Caesar. People totally like Brutus just as much as they like Caesar. And when did it become okay for one person to be the boss of everybody, huh? Because that’s not what Rome is about. We should totally stab Caesar!

He noted in response to the leaders mocking Trump, “There they all were, sniggering and bitching away like spiteful little Mean Girls about U.S. President Donald Trump, the modern-day Caesar.” – READ MORE