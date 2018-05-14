Trump like African dictator, Trevor Noah says (VIDEO)

Comedy Central host Trevor Noah said in an interview broadcast Sunday that revelations that President Trump‘s personal lawyer received payments from companies only reinforced his impression that Trump is similar to an African dictator.

“I’ve said from the very beginning that Donald Trump reminds me of an African dictator and if you know anything about African dictators, the first thing that you have to do is follow the money and you follow the money with the closest people to them,” Noah told CNN’s “Reliable Sources” when asked if he was surprised by the developments surrounding Michael Cohen.

“Family members, business associates, all you do is watch for the money,” Noah, who hosts “The Daily Show,” added. “I would have been disappointed had we not found out or had Michael Cohen not done this.” – READ MORE

