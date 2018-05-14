Politics TV
Bolton: ‘Possible’ U.S. Will Sanction European Companies Doing Business with Iran (VIDEO)
.@jaketapper: “Is the US going to impose sanctions on European companies that continue to do business with Iran?”
National security adviser John Bolton: “The answer is, it’s possible, it depends on the conduct of other governments” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/uZCE7V0Z7Y
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 13, 2018
Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” National Security Adviser John Bolton said in order to get a better nuclear deal with Iran it is possible the United States will impose sanctions on European companies. – READ MORE
