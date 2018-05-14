True Pundit

Bolton: ‘Possible’ U.S. Will Sanction European Companies Doing Business with Iran (VIDEO)

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” National Security Adviser John Bolton said in order to get a better nuclear deal with Iran it is possible the United States will impose sanctions on European companies. – READ MORE

Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," National Security Adviser John Bolton said in order to get a better nuclear deal with Iran it is possible the United States will impose sanctions on European companies. Host Jake Tapper asked, "Is the U.S. going to impose sanctions on European companies that continue to do -

