‘Dividing Our Country’: Diamond & Silk Slam Democratic Party After Anti-GOP Ad (VIDEO)

.@DiamondandSilk: “We all know the real history about the Democratic Party. How they were the party of the KKK. How they were the party that created the Jim Crow days. And how they are the party that is now dividing our country.” pic.twitter.com/90yhqDVemy — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2018

Conservative social media stars Diamond and Silk blasted the Democratic Party Sunday after the release of an anti-GOP political ad.

The NextGen America ad shows a mother lamenting the views of her son, who is in college, and shows the young man holding up a “Baby Killer” sign while wearing a Trump campaign T-shirt.

It then depicts the son’s “college friends” as white supremacists carrying torches, referencing the violent rallies in Charlottesville, Va. – READ MORE

