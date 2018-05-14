True Pundit

‘Dividing Our Country’: Diamond & Silk Slam Democratic Party After Anti-GOP Ad (VIDEO)

Conservative social media stars Diamond and Silk blasted the Democratic Party Sunday after the release of an anti-GOP political ad.

The NextGen America ad shows a mother lamenting the views of her son, who is in college, and shows the young man holding up a “Baby Killer” sign while wearing a Trump campaign T-shirt.

It then depicts the son’s “college friends” as white supremacists carrying torches, referencing the violent rallies in Charlottesville, Va. – READ MORE

