    Trump: Let’s see if Hillary Clinton gets away with it (VIDEO)

    President Trump tells supporters in Evansville, Indiana that the Justice Department and the FBI have to ‘start doing their job,’ and warns if it doesn’t ‘straighten out properly’ he will have to get involved. – READ MORE

    President Donald Trump used his direct line to the American people overnight to alert them to an alarming development in the matter of Hillary Clinton’s unsecured email server — and to advise both the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to address it immediately — or face the consequences.

    In the tweet, the president notes that classified information contained in Hillary Clinton’s emails — which went through an unsecured server that she kept in her home in Chappaqua, New York, roughly an hour north of New York City — was obtained by China in a hacking operation.

    Further, Trump said that addressing the matter should be the FBI and DOJ’s “next move,” lest they risk further damage to their credibility. – READ  MORE

    President Trump tells supporters in Evansville, Indiana that the Justice Department and the FBI have to 'start doing their job,' and warns if it doesn't 'straighten out properly' he will have to get involved.

