Donald Trump: We Will Not Tolerate Censorship, Blacklisting, Rigged Search from Big Tech

President Donald Trump Vowed To Stand For Free Speech On Thursday, Warning Big Tech Against Censoring Conservative Voices.

“I’ve made it clear that we as a country cannot tolerate political censorship, blacklisting, and rigged search results,” Trump said, calling out social media companies like Google, Facebook, and Twitter.

The president commented on the issue at his campaign rally in Indiana on Thursday night, ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Trump said his administration would always stand up for free speech for "all Americans," warning the left that their own voices could someday be censored.

President Trump in a new interview Thursday said that Facebook, Google and Amazon may be in a “very antitrust situation,” but declined to elaborate on whether the companies should be broken up.

“I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that or Amazon or Facebook,” Trump said in an with Bloomberg News. “As you know, many people think it is a very antitrust situation, the three of them. But I just, I won’t comment on that.”

He charged the firms with exhibiting a bias against conservatives.

Trump has accused the tech giants as being anti-conservative and for allegedly stifling conservative speech.

He tweeted on Tuesday that Google News was biased against conservatives and said "This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!"