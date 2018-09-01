Boom Times: 83% execs say business is better, 76% see more growth

Over eight-in-10 executives believe that business is better than it was two years ago, and almost as many expect further growth in the third year of the Trump administration, according to a new survey of decision makers.

The Zogby Poll from Zogby Analytics, provided to Secrets Friday, also found that both big and small businesses see the economic climate in great shape.

“An overwhelming majority (83 percent) of respondents said business is doing better compared to two years ago. Whether this sentiment is the result of actions put forth during the Obama presidency or Trump presidency is up for debate and will be divided along partisan lines, but at the moment there is momentum building in the U.S. economy,” said the trademarked survey.

“At the moment, the economy of the United States is humming, though there are many problems that lurk ahead, such as a recession, interest rate hikes, and an untoward amount of federal debt. But right now consumers are confident and the psychology of financial markets is one that has a positive outlook,” added the analysis.- READ MORE

The U.S. economy keeps moving strongly forward; in the second quarter of 2018, it crescendoed to its best performance since the third quarter of 2014.

The Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 4.2% annualized rate, up from 4.1% in July. According to Reuters, business spending on software increased more than previously estimated and the U.S. imported less petroleum.

Over the first half of 2018, the economy grew 3.2%; consumer spending was stimulated by the Trump administration’s $1.5 trillion tax cut package, which cut the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% starting Jan. 1. – READ MORE