Trump Legal Adviser: I Told The President Some Hard Truth About Cohen

Goldberg, who represented Trump in the ’90s and 2000s, says Trump reached out to him for advice last week and the two men spoke by phone on Friday, a call confirmed by the White House. During the conversation, Trump’s trusted legal adviser gave the president some sobering advice. The Journal reports:

Mr. Goldberg said he cautioned the president not to trust Mr. Cohen. On a scale of 100 to 1, where 100 is fully protecting the president, Mr. Cohen “isn’t even a 1,” he said he told Mr. Trump. … “Michael will never stand up [for you]” if charged by the government, Mr. Goldberg said he cautioned the president. …

Mr. Goldberg said the volume of correspondence taken and the potential pressure the government can bring to bear on Mr. Cohen to testify put the president in more potential peril from the Cohen matter than from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. …

In the call, Mr. Goldberg, a former prosecutor who represented Mr. Trump in divorce and real-estate matters, said he told the president Mr. Cohen could even agree to wear a wire and try to record conversations with Mr. Trump. “You have to be alert,” Mr. Goldberg said he told the president. “I don’t care what Michael says.” – READ MORE

