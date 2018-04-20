2 Florida deputies killed in apparent ambush at restaurant, suspect dead

Two sheriff’s deputies were shot and killed Thursday in a restaurant in Trenton, Florida, in what appeared to be an ambush, officials said.

The shooting occured at 3 p.m. at the Ace China restaurant when a man walked passed a window and shot both through the glass, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement made on behalf of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.

“As fellow deputies responded to the scene, they found the shooter deceased outside the business,” the statement read.

The deceased deputies were identified as Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 30, and Deputy Sheriff Taylor Lindsey, 25. The gunman was John Hubert Highnote, 59. – READ MORE

