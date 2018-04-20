Fresno State Professor Who Bragged She Couldn’t Be Fired Gets Reality Check

On Wednesday, the Fresno State professor who bragged on social media that she couldn’t be fired because she is tenured got a harsh reality check from Fresno State’s Chief Academic Officer (CAO).

“The technical question you are asking me is: ‘Does tenure mean that you technically cannot be fired?'” Zelezny said. “The answer to that is no.”

Clarifying her answer, Zelezny said, “You can be fired. There are certain processes that we have to follow but there are certainly situations where a tenured faculty person can be fired.”

Following the backlash she received online, Jarrar locked her Twitter account and wrote that she is “currently on leave from Fresno State.” – READ MORE

