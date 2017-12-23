Trump Leaves White House Unannounced. He’s Off Visiting Wounded Warriors For Christmas.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump shocked the media when he left the White House to board Marine One. He had no official events listed on the White House schedule, but the president was off to visit some of the bravest America has to offer: our wounded veterans.

The president said he was going to “wish them a Merry Christmas.”

President Trump has repeatedly offered his praise for our military, particularly our veterans. During the 2016 presidential campaign, the Trump Team outlined a 10-point plan to reform the VA, and has since met at the White House with veteran advocates. Trump moved forward on that promise in June; CNN reported, “President Donald Trump made good on a campaign promise Friday, signing into law legislation that gives leadership at the Department of Veterans Affairs more power to fire failed employees and protect those who uncover wrongdoing at the agency,”

On Thanksgiving, Trump, alongside First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, visited with those currently serving. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *