True Pundit

Politics

Obama Aide Wishes For Pence, McConnell, Ryan Death — Steve Scalise Shuts Him Down Hard

Posted on by
Share:

Ben Rhodes, a former Obama deputy national security advisor to Barack Obama, wasn’t too happy with the GOP tax-cut passed by Congress this week.

So, like some liberals, he simply decided to call for the death of his political opponents.

First, Dan Pfieffer, who was Obama’s White House communications director, decided to communicate his own smug little wish.

Then Rhodes chimed in.

READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Obama Aide Wishes For Pence, McConnell, Ryan Death — Steve Scalise Shuts Him Down Hard
Obama Aide Wishes For Pence, McConnell, Ryan Death — Steve Scalise Shuts Him Down Hard

Ben Rhodes, a former Obama deputy national security advisor to Barack Obama, wasn't too happy with the GOP tax-cut passed by Congress this week. So, like some liberals, he simply decided to call for the death of his political opponents.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: