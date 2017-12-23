Obama Aide Wishes For Pence, McConnell, Ryan Death — Steve Scalise Shuts Him Down Hard

Ben Rhodes, a former Obama deputy national security advisor to Barack Obama, wasn’t too happy with the GOP tax-cut passed by Congress this week.

So, like some liberals, he simply decided to call for the death of his political opponents.

First, Dan Pfieffer, who was Obama’s White House communications director, decided to communicate his own smug little wish.

I hope this is the photo they use on the front page of the Times on the day Trump is indicted pic.twitter.com/mifuyBk6YY — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 21, 2017

Then Rhodes chimed in.

And alongside the obits for Ryan, McConnell, and Pence https://t.co/fOrm1JZwpu — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) December 21, 2017

