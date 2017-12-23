True Pundit

Elderly couple told cops 60 pounds of marijuana was for ‘Christmas presents’

YORK, Neb. – Nebraska officers arrested a couple in their eighties after finding 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck during a traffic stop, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies pulled over 80-year-old Patrick Jiron and 83-year-old Barbara Jiron, both of Clearlake Oaks, California, after they noticed the couples’ vehicle crossing the center lineand the driver turning without signaling, according to the York News-Times.

A strong smell of marijuana wafted from the Toyota Tacoma, and, with the help of a police dog, deputies found the roughly $330,000 worth of pot in the pickup, authorities said. – READ MORE

