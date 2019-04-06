Trump lawyer urges Treasury against releasing president’s tax returns until DOJ gives opinion

An outside lawyer for President Trump argued Friday that Democrats can’t legally request Trump’s tax returns and said that the IRS shouldn’t provide the information to Congress until it receives an opinion for the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel.

“Caution and deliberation are essential to ensure that the Treasury Department does not erode the constitutional separation of powers or the Tax Code’s ‘core purpose of protecting taxpayer privacy,’ … — protections that safeguard not just the President, but all Americans,” William Consovoy, a lawyer at Consovoy McCarthy Park in Arlington, Va., said in a letter to the Treasury Department’s general counsel.

Trump would not comment on the letter when asked during a visit to the southern border, but scoffed at Democratic efforts to obtain his tax information.

“Nothing whatsoever. Nothing whatsoever. I have nothing to say about it. I got elected. They elected me, now they keep going. I’m under audit. When you’re under audit, you don’t do it,” he told reporters. – READ MORE