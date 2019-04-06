Former Sen. Harry Reid loses civil lawsuit over exercise-device injury

After about an hour of deliberations Friday, a jury in Las Vegas rejected former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s lawsuit against the maker of an exercise band that Reid claimed was responsible for injuries he suffered in January 2015.

The injuries included blindness in one eye for Reid, 79, a Nevada Democrat and former party leader who asserted in his lawsuit that his injuries forced him to retire early from the Senate, where he had served for three decades.

FORMER SEN. HARRY REID SAYS EXERCISE DEVICE CAUSED CAREER-ENDING INJURIES; DEVICE MAKER DISPUTES CLAIMS

The eight-member jury’s decision followed eight days of civil trial testimony, during which Reid never proved that the device he claims he was using when he was injured was a TheraBand made by Hygenic Corp. of Ohio.

Reid’s son had disposed of the device soon after Reid was hurt.

The former senator testified that the device slipped from his grasp, causing him to fall, resulting in his injuries.


