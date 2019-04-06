Pence Delivers Powerful Response To Students Enamored With Socialism

Speaking at Rice University’s Baker Institute on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a stinging rebuke to students who protested his appearance and a harsh dose of reality to students who have become enamored with the concept of socialism. The Houston Chronicle reported:

And as we gather here at Rice University – one of the great institutions of higher learning in America – the truth is, we do so at a time of growing support for socialism and a growing intolerance for diverse viewpoints on many college campuses around America… speech codes, safe zones, and intolerance against people whose faith or economic philosophy are no longer considered fashionable by the new American Left.

And so as we reflect on the cause of freedom in this hemisphere, let me close with a word to this rising generation: Those of you who feel drawn to the siren song of socialism, be careful what you wish for.

Socialism is not the road to freedom. Socialism is the road to government control. And it grows in the soil of censorship. – READ MORE