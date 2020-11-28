Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Receives Threats: ‘You Deserved to Be Raped’

Jenna Ellis, a legal advisor to President Donald Trump and senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign, has received threats, late night phone calls from unfamiliar numbers, and public calls for her disbarment, she told Breitbart News exclusively Wednesday.

Via direct message (DM), Ellis told Breitbart News that she had received “Hundreds of DMs and messages etc threatening me.”

Some threats have been public, like attempts to have her disbarred and encouraging the public to file Bar complaints.

Others have been more direct — and less subtle.

She added: “CNN reporter messaged today accusing me of my bar license being lapsed. Unknown number has called my cell dozens of times between midnight and 4am to blow up my phone and try to get through the DND .”

I keep getting a barrage of threats & false accusations from Dems and “reporter” activists. My only comment is this: Do your worst. I’m not intimidated. I won’t back down. My mission is Truth, my God is the Lord Jesus Christ, and my client is the President of the United States. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 25, 2020

Ellis provided Breitbart News with a screen grab of text messages from an unknown person who attempted to provoke her to respond, ending with: “You’re a f**king c**t. You’re the reason people despise humanity. You deserved to be raped.” – READ MORE

