“Stand Down Officers!”: Angry Crowd Heckles Cops After Toronto BBQ-Owner Arrested For Ignoring Lockdown

The sauce has hit the fan at Toronto’s Adamson Barbecue restaurant, where, after opening for a third day in defiance of multiple lockdown orders, owner Adam Skelly was just taken away in handcuffs by police.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested for Attempting to Obstruct Police,” reads an update issued by TPS Operatins shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

“He has been taken into custody. More details will follow. Officers remain in the area. We continue to ask for calm.”

#BREAKING Adamson BBQ owner Adam Skelly was just taken away in handcuffs #adamsonbarbecue pic.twitter.com/ezVQ1QHPDU — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) November 26, 2020

It is unclear if any other new charges have been laid against Kelly today (in addition to nine announced yesterday against he and his incorporated restaurant chain), but the anti-maskers who’ve been supporting him are straight up freaking out right now.

Livestreamed video posts from the scene of Skelly’s restaurant at Queen Elizabeth and Royal York Roads show police, some of them on horseback, surrounding the building in a united front.- READ MORE

